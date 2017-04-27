Epiphany 3.25.1 has been released as the latest update for GNOME's Web Browser in what will be part of GNOME 3.26 this September.
Epiphany 3.25.1 has continued the trend by other GNOME components in porting to the Meson build system. With Epiphany 3.25.1, Meson is present and its Autotools build system has been removed.
Other changes include its desktop file now explicitly opening a new window, new keyboard shortcuts dialog, some regression fixes, and updated translations.
More details on Epiphany 3.25.1 development via this commit.
