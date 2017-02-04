Enlightenment Wires In Wayland's Pointer Constraints & Relative Pointer Support

It's been a while since we last had anything to report on Enlightenment's Wayland compositor work, but that changed as we begin February.
Landing on Friday in Enlightenment Git is support for pointer constraints within their Wayland compositor. This protocol support is about adding constraints to the motion of pointer, such as limiting it to a given region or to its current position.
Additionally, there is now relative pointer support. This protocol for Wayland is about letting clients get relative pointer events, which is particularly useful for first-person shooters and other games/use-cases not needing absolute positioning.
Great to see Enlightenment's continued support for Wayland. This work will be found in the eventual Enlightenment 0.22 release.
