EFL 1.20 is now available as the newest version of the Enlightenment Foundation Libraries.
EFL 1.20 is a big release with more than 1,600 commits that work to improve the code quality via detected Coverity defects. There's also been ongoing work to their Wayland/DRM support, including support for atomic mode switching and multi-seat support. There's also been work on EFL profiling and a debugging daemon.
Enlightenment fans wishing to learn more about EFL 1.20 can do so via Rasterman's blog.
