Endless OS 3.2 Released, Rebases From GNOME Shell 3.8 To 3.22
8 July 2017
Endless OS 3.2 is now available as the newest feature release for this GNOME-based Linux operating system that ships on the budget-friendly Endless Computers and is also available for free to all users.

Endless OS 3.2 has a number of underlying system updates including to its Linux kernel and Flatpak. On the UI side, there are big updates to its desktop with the re-basing process from GNOME Shell 3.8 to GNOME Shell 3.22. Moving forward, they intend to re-base their desktop changes much more often to allow for a smoother transition to using the newer GNOME code in their operating system.


Those wishing to learn more about the Endless OS 3.2 desktop release and their desktop re-basing woes, see this blog post on the interesting work accomplished. This Linux distribution can be downloaded from EndlessOS.com.
