Endless Flatpaks Steam

The developers behind the GNOME-focused Endless OS catered for building "a global platform for digital literacy" has Flatpak'ed Steam.
Endless OS has managed to get Steam successfully running within a Flatpak instance and is now offering Valve's digital game library via their Endless OS App Center.
Their Endless Computers being powered by Intel Celeron CPUs and other budget components won't really be suitable for Steam Linux gaming, but if you've loaded Endless OS onto your own more powerful system, can you can enjoy a Flatpak'ed Steam for greater security and robustness.
This Flatpak version of Steam should be possible to get running on other Flatpak-supported Linux distributions as well, but we have yet to try it out.
Endless OS is also announcing that alongside Steam they've managed to produce a Flatpak version of Slack. Those interested in Endless OS can learn more via EndlessOS.com.
6 Comments