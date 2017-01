Icculus: EmScripten Audio Conversion Performance In The Web Browser

Linux game porter and SDL developer Ryan "Icculus" Gordon has shared some performance measurements when bringing SDL's new audio conversion support within web-browsers using EmScripten Within the latest SDL development code is audio conversion support . Ryan Gordon was testing it by seeing how long it takes to use a 12MB Wav file and re-sample it 500 times.It took 6.5 seconds to run this audio conversion test on Ryan's MacBook. Under Chrome without SIMD.js it took 18 seconds to run and a similar amount of time for Safari. With Firefox, also without SIMD.js, it took about 11 seconds. With Firefox Nightly using SIMD.js and EmScripten building their SSE2 code yielded a time of about 15 seconds.Details via this series of Tweets . Just some fun numbers to look at over the weekend and will be interesting to see how it performs with additional tuning.