A fair amount of new device support and other improvements are getting ready for the Linux 4.13 kernel via the HID and input trees.
In the HID space, queuing up via for-next, is Google Rose Touchpad support, some multi-touch fixes/optimizations, support for the defunct Retrode2 joypad adapter, support for PTP stick and touchpad device in the HID multi-touch code, and other work. The Google Rose Touchpad presumably is for a Chromebook, but I haven't been able to find much on "Rose" outside of these minor patches.
Over in input's next code has the Linux XPad driver syncing its device entries with those found in the unofficial Windows XBCD Xbox Controller Driver and macOS 360Controller unofficial driver. This has yielded some new device IDs being added and other minor additions. Some of the devices include the Thrustmaster Wheel, Competition Pro Steering Wheel, Saitek Adrenalin/P3600/Racing Wheel, several Mad Catz devices, Nyko Xbox Controller, Philips Recoil, PDP EA Sports Controller, several other PDP devices, Razer Atrox Arcade Stick, and more.
The input code also has a D-Link DIR-685 touchkeys driver for dealing with some physical buttons on that D-Link router. Also new is support for the STMicroelectronics FingerTip touchscreen. That mobile STM touchscreen is supported via a new stmfts driver.
Expect more code still to land. The Linux 4.13 merge window will likely get underway next week, unless an extra release candidate of 4.12 becomes warranted.
