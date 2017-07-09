EXT4 on Linux 4.13 is supporting its new "large directory" feature.
The EXT4 "largedir" feature overcomes the current limit of around ten million entires allowed within a directory on EXT4. Now, EXT4 directories can support around two billion directory entries. However, you are likely to hit performance bottlenecks before hitting this new EXT4 limitation.
EXT4 in Linux 4.13 also has xattr-in-inode support, parallell discards, xattr deduplication, and support for extended attribute values up to 64k.
The complete list of EXT4 changes for Linux 4.13 via this pull request.
Ted Ts'o also sent in the fscrypt updates overnight and it includes the AES-128-CBC support.
5 Comments