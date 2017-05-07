EXT4 For Linux 4.12 Gets GETFSMAP Support, Performance Improvements
Ted Ts'o has sent in the EXT4 file-system updates targeting the Linux 4.12 kernel merge window.

First up as a new feature for EXT4 is support for the new GETFSMAP ioctl. This comes just after XFS getting GETFSMAP support too for the Linux 4.12 kernel; see that earlier article for more details on this new capability for Linux file-systems.

EXT4 in Linux 4.12 has also received some performance improvements for very large file-systems and for random write workloads into a pre-allocated file. As usual, there are also bug fixes and code clean-ups.

More details on these EXT4 file-system updates for the 4.12 kernel via this pull request.
