Ted Ts'o has sent in the EXT4 file-system updates targeting the Linux 4.12 kernel merge window.
First up as a new feature for EXT4 is support for the new GETFSMAP ioctl. This comes just after XFS getting GETFSMAP support too for the Linux 4.12 kernel; see that earlier article for more details on this new capability for Linux file-systems.
EXT4 in Linux 4.12 has also received some performance improvements for very large file-systems and for random write workloads into a pre-allocated file. As usual, there are also bug fixes and code clean-ups.
More details on these EXT4 file-system updates for the 4.12 kernel via this pull request.
