Enlightenment's EFL Wires Up A Focus Manager

A ton of code hit the Enlightenment Foundation Libraries' (EFL) Git tree yesterday with the latest feature activity.
The latest activity around this key component to the Enlightenment project is introducing the concept of a focus manager. The focus manager is explained by developer Marcel Hollerbach with this commit:
The Efl.Ui.Focus.Manager abstracts the creation of a localization graph and a logical tree. The localization graph is used to find a object right left up or down of a given object. The logical tree is used to iterate throuw the containers which are used to build a ui.
Those managers can be used bound to some layer in the ui, so for example the window is a layer, the content of a scroller is a layer. With those layers, we can make sure that movements of a scroller for example just means that this graph of objects in the scroller needs to be recalculated, and not the complete ui.
The advantage of having this to layer bound datastructures is that you can easily debug those graphs, since the complete layer of this managerobject can be calculated completely.
There wasn't just this sole commit but after introducing the EFL focus manager was nearly 100 follow-up commits for improving the manager and making other components of EFL use this focus system. We'll see the impact of this work for the next release, EFL 1.20.
EFL 1.19 was quietly released last week. EFL 1.19 rolled out many fixes, elput now has an event for relative motion, ecore-drm2 picked up some new APIs, Elm picked up new API for windows including CSD support under X11, Elput now has an API for setting the pointer acceleration profile, and a variety of Wayland-related work. A list of the EFL 1.19.0 changes can be found via the NEWS entry. Being fresh into the new development cycle, expect more EFL features to land soon.
