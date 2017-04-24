Enlightenment Working On OpenGL-Accelerated Evas Filters

An Enlightenment developer has been working on support for accelerating EFL Evas filters with OpenGL shaders.
Evas is Enlightenment's display canvas API. Those wishing to learn about Evas before reading this article can see this Enlightenment.org page.
A Phoronix reader pointed out to us the work being done by Jean-Philippe André in working to support OpenGL-accelerated Evas filters. The initial work is merged for the 1.20 release due out this summer. The blur filter was being used as an initial test-case. Details can be found on the mailing list.
Here's an Enlightenment demo with this latest feature:
3 Comments