DragonFlyBSD Installer Updated To Support UEFI System Setup
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 15 January 2017 at 02:51 PM EST. Add A Comment
BSD --
DragonFlyBSD has been working on its (U)EFI support and with the latest Git code its installer now has basic UEFI support.

It's looking like for the next DragonFlyBSD release it will finally be in shape for supporting UEFI-based installations. As of this Sunday in Git, its installer now has basic UEFI system setup support. Currently the DFly BSD installer only supports installing DragonFly to the whole disk in the UEFI mode. The installer also doesn't yet set any NVRAM EFI variables during the installation. As well, there isn't yet any UEFI Secure Boot support for DragonFlyBSD.

Also landing today was adding the EFI system partition to the release image while maintaining MBR support.

As well, a UEFI man page for those interested and a script for setting up a HAMMER/UEFI file-system.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
DragonFlyBSD Working On NUMA-Awareness, Memory Changes
NetBSD 7.1 RC1 Released
The FreeBSD 64-bit Base System Can Now Be Linked Using LLD
Lumina 1.2 Desktop Environment Released
The Top BSD News This Year: Ubuntu Atop BSD, FreeBSD 11.0, DragonFly's HAMMER2
FreeBSD Foundation Receives Another $500,000 USD Gift
Popular News
Valve Developer Posts New AMD GPU Debugging Tool, Part Of Improving Linux Driver
It's Now Possible To Disable & Strip Down Intel's ME Blob
Debian Stretch Enters Its Soft Freeze, Full Freeze In One Month
AMDGPU Virtualization Support Updated
LLVM/Clang 4.0 Branched, LLVM 5.0 Now On Master
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided On Linux With Latest RadeonSI - Up To 2~3x Faster