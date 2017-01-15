DragonFlyBSD Installer Updated To Support UEFI System Setup

DragonFlyBSD has been working on its (U)EFI support and with the latest Git code its installer now has basic UEFI support.
It's looking like for the next DragonFlyBSD release it will finally be in shape for supporting UEFI-based installations. As of this Sunday in Git, its installer now has basic UEFI system setup support. Currently the DFly BSD installer only supports installing DragonFly to the whole disk in the UEFI mode. The installer also doesn't yet set any NVRAM EFI variables during the installation. As well, there isn't yet any UEFI Secure Boot support for DragonFlyBSD.
Also landing today was adding the EFI system partition to the release image while maintaining MBR support.
As well, a UEFI man page for those interested and a script for setting up a HAMMER/UEFI file-system.
