DragonFlyBSD 4.8.1 has been released by Justin Sherrill with various minor updates -- particularly for Intel DRM graphics and other kernel improvements -- over the recent v4.8 milestone.
The Intel i915 DRM graphics driver ported from the Linux kernel has been re-based against the Linux 4.7.10 state. DragonFlyBSD 4.8.1 also finally brings NX support to its kernel. There are also various bug fixes to the DragonFly kernel, ACPI updates, enabling MSI by default, and other changes.
The list of changes for DragonFlyBSD 4.8.1 can be found via the commits message. DragonFlyBSD 4.8.1 can be downloaded via DragonFlyBSD.org.
