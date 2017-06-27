Pitoiset Continues Optimizing Mesa's KHR_no_error For Dawn Of War 3
Valve developer Samuel Pitoiset appears quite motivated to see Dawn of War 3 running well under Linux with the RadeonSI driver stack.

After completing bindless texture support for RadeonSI Gallium3D as needed by this recent Feral Linux game port for the OpenGL version of this game, Pitoiset has been working on reducing the driver's overhead over a few patch series. Most of this driver overhead reduction work has been around the OpenGL KHR_no_error extension for being able to eliminate some GL error checking in favor of less CPU work but the possible side effect of undefined behavior should any OpenGL errors happen.

Coming out this morning are 42 more patches for extending the KHR_no_error coverage within Mesa. Samuel commented, "This series adds KHR_no_error support to various GL calls, mostly the ones used by the DOW3 benchmark. Piglit updates are coming shortly. I didn't do any benchmarks, but this should save few CPU time here and there."

This latest series is just shy of one thousand lines of changed code. Timothy Arceri at Valve has also been pressing ahead with KHR_no_error optimizations for Mesa: a quick Mesa Git search this morning already shows almost one hundred commits relating to this no-error support.
