Mesa Git Should Now Work With Intel/RADV Vulkan For Doom Under Wine
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 21 June 2017 at 12:00 AM EDT. 5 Comments
Running the Doom (2016) game under Wine with Vulkan may now yield better success if using the Intel ANV or Radeon RADV Vulkan drivers due to a fix in Mesa's SPIR-V common code.

The code commit to Mesa 17.2-dev that was merged just minutes ago explained, "Doom shipped with a broken version of GLSLang which handles samplers as function arguments in a way that isn't spec-compliant. In particular, it creates a temporary local sampler variable and copies the sampler into it. While Dave has had a hack patch out for a while that gets it working, we've never landed it because we've been hoping that a game update would come out with fixed shaders. Unfortunately, no game update appears on to be on the horizon and I've found this issue in yet another application so I think we're stuck working around it. Hopefully, we can delete this code one day."

The second Vulkan title relying upon a broken GLSLang build appears to be older versions of The Talos Principle judging from the code comments, but perhaps is also present for some other unreleased Vulkan Linux title. This bug report has been tracking RADV support for Doom Vulkan under Wine, which has been working for months if using a branched version of Mesa while now it should play happy from mainline Mesa. Unpatched versions of Mesa would show just a green screen when trying to run this Windows game under Wine with Vulkan.
