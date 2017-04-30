DirectFB Is Back To Being Dormant

Back in August of 2015, DirectFB disappeared with its project site and code vanishing. Last November DirectFB re-appeared along with a new site and renewed focus on the project. Unfortunately, it's once again gone silent.
With all the news this month about Ubuntu dropping Mir / Unity 8 and the continued work by many different desktop/compositor teams on Wayland, I was curious this weekend to check on how DirectFB is doing in 2017... Sadly, DirectFB.net as the new DirectFB site launched last November is now down again. The original DirectFB (dot) org web-site remains squatted. I've been unable to find any other "new" DirectFB website.
The deniskropp/DirectFB GitHub repository that was established for hosting the DiretFB code has sadly not seen any new code in months. The last commits to this DirectFB Git repository were last December.
So unfortunately not much going on that I can find, which is a shame since last November after the "relaunch" they were talking up EGL United and looking forward to Vulkan. At least though Wayland continues advancing and is filling mobile/embedded use-cases well, which is where DirectFB was filling a void previously.
