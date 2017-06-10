Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan Reaches New Milestones, Now Uses GLSLC Compiler
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 10 June 2017 at 10:55 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
The VK9 open-source project working to implement the Direct3D 9 API over Vulkan has hit its 14th, 15th, and 16th self-set milestones.

The recent work includes working on D3D9-to-Vulkan for alpha blending, lighting support, and other areas. The project has also switched to using Google's glslc shader compiler.

Some new D3D9 demos now running over Vulkan are showing off texture alpha blending, alpha blending with the frame-buffer, and alpha blending with a material.

More details on the VK9 project via this blog post.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
There Is A Vulkan Renderer In Development For Qt 3D
The State Of Vulkan For Qt 5.10
RADV Vulkan Driver Has Patches For Radeon RX Vega Support
Vulkan 1.0.51 Released
The Git Repository For The Vulkan Software Renderer In Development
Khronos UK's Vulkan Slides/Videos Now Available
Popular News
Some Ryzen Linux Users Are Facing Issues With Heavy Compilation Loads
AMD Begins Cutting Prices On Ryzen CPUs
LZ4m: Taking LZ4 Compression To The Next Level
Ubuntu 17.10 Begins Transition To GNOME Shell Desktop By Default
TrueOS BSD Stable Milestone With Installer Improvements, Lumina 1.2.2 Desktop
Steam Linux Usage Ticks Up Slightly For May