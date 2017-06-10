Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan Reaches New Milestones, Now Uses GLSLC Compiler

The VK9 open-source project working to implement the Direct3D 9 API over Vulkan has hit its 14th, 15th, and 16th self-set milestones.
The recent work includes working on D3D9-to-Vulkan for alpha blending, lighting support, and other areas. The project has also switched to using Google's glslc shader compiler.
Some new D3D9 demos now running over Vulkan are showing off texture alpha blending, alpha blending with the frame-buffer, and alpha blending with a material.
More details on the VK9 project via this blog post.
