Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 2 February 2017 at 07:35 AM EST. 24 Comments

Feral Interactive has shared that they'll be releasing DiRT Rally for Linux next month.DiRT Rally was released in 2015 for Windows and is the latest racing video game from Codemasters. DiRT Rally is powered by EGO Engine 2.5.Feral Interactive confirmed today that they will be releasing a Linux port of DiRT Rally for Linux gamers on 2 March.

Confirmation on FeralInteractive.com . Hopefully there will be proper benchmarking support for some fun Linux GPU/driver testing.