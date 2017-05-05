Just a short time after last month's Devuan 1.0 RC1 debut, the second release candidate of this systemd-free version of Debian is now available.
For those wanting Debian 8 "Jessie" without systemd or being bound to a single init system, Devuan 1.0 continues getting ready for your needs.
Devuan 1.0 RC2 dropped over night with the latest fixes for this Debian GNU/Linux version without systemd. Besides fixes, Devuan 1.0 RC2 does remove GNOME, KDE, and Cinnamon desktop options from the task selection due to these environments running into glitches without systemd. Devuan 1.0 RC2 also adds the firmware packages to the desktop-live and minimal-live ISOs, a systemd-free version of NetworkManager, updates to the Xfce desktop, and more ARM board support.
Details and download from Devuan.org.
