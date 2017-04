The first release candidate is now available for Devuan , the fork of Debian that rids the system of systemd This fork remains active by Debian enthusiasts who prefer a systemd-free environment and enjoy "init freedom." Devuan 1.0 is based on Debian 8 "Jessie" for its base and contains the necessary changes to avoid any dependence on systemd.Those wanting to download the latest Devuan spins or its packages or simply can learn more can do so by visiting Devuan.org