Deus Ex: Mankind Divided On Linux With Latest RadeonSI - Up To 2~3x Faster

With Marek's latest set of RadeonSI Gallium3D patches, which are said to improve the Deus Ex: Mankind Divided performance by around 70%, having landed in Mesa Git, here are some fresh benchmarks with a Radeon RX 480 and R9 Fury.
The "before" results were from the Christmas-timed 31-Way NVIDIA GeForce / AMD Radeon Linux OpenGL Comparison - End-Of-Year 2016 and then the "new" results are using Linux 4.10 and Mesa 13.1-dev Git as of today. The RX 480 and R9 Fury were used for benchmarking.
First up was 1920 x 1080 with low quality settings. The RX 480 was 1.5x faster while the R9 Fury was 3.5x faster! But before getting too excited, both cards at 1080p with low quality settings were short of 60 FPS. The R9 Fury was performing just under the GeForce GTX 970 while the RX 480 was running with the GTX 1050.
When running at 1080p with ultra quality settings, the RX 480 performance regressed. But at least the R9 Fury is in better shape and saw its frame-rate go up by 2.2x where it's now coming up just under a GTX 970.
The R9 Fury results are promising and hopefully Marek is still thinking of some more optimizations to make Deus Ex: Mankind Divided more playable on Linux with RadeonSI Gallium3D. I'm also still running benchmarks of the latest Git on other Linux games to see if the newest changes to RadeonSI affect the performance in other titles - that work should be done by the morning.
