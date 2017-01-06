The AMD Patches To Boost Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Have Landed In Mesa Git

For those that have been looking forward to running Deus Ex: Mankind Divided on Linux with the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver, you'll want to fire up Mesa Git.
The work covered previously about RadeonSI Patches Boost Deus Ex: MD Performance By ~70%, have now landed in Mesa Git. The SDMA changes to RadeonSI landed in Mesa Git yesterday, making room for much better performance with this newer Linux game port by Feral Interactive. But even a 70% improvement will likely still leave RadeonSI much slower than the NVIDIA Linux driver stack, so hopefully Marek has some more patches he's working on for better optimizing this demanding game.
I'll have up some fresh Deus Ex: MD benchmarks in the next few days showing off these changes plus looking to see if the SDMA changes have any impact on other heavy Linux games.
