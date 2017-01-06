The AMD Patches To Boost Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Have Landed In Mesa Git
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 6 January 2017 at 07:54 AM EST. 4 Comments
RADEON --
For those that have been looking forward to running Deus Ex: Mankind Divided on Linux with the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver, you'll want to fire up Mesa Git.

The work covered previously about RadeonSI Patches Boost Deus Ex: MD Performance By ~70%, have now landed in Mesa Git. The SDMA changes to RadeonSI landed in Mesa Git yesterday, making room for much better performance with this newer Linux game port by Feral Interactive. But even a 70% improvement will likely still leave RadeonSI much slower than the NVIDIA Linux driver stack, so hopefully Marek has some more patches he's working on for better optimizing this demanding game.


I'll have up some fresh Deus Ex: MD benchmarks in the next few days showing off these changes plus looking to see if the SDMA changes have any impact on other heavy Linux games.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
There Are A Few More Performance Changes With RadeonSI From Mesa Git
Polaris 12 Support Being Sent In To Linux 4.10 Kernel
Marek Publishes RadeonSI Patches To Help Witcher 2 On Linux
Radeon FreeSync 2 Rolled Out With HDR & More
RadeonSI Patches Boost Deus Ex: MD Performance By ~70%
Radeon R9 290 Testing Update With Linux 4.10, AMDGPU-PRO 16.50
Popular News
Richard Stallman: Goodbye to GNU Libreboot
Former Valve Developer: Steam Linux Project Was The Hardest
WireGuard Secure Network Tunnel Is Eyeing Mainline, Running On Android
A Look Back At Some Of The Best Features Added To The Linux Kernel In 2016
Intel's Clear Linux Is Working On Steam Support
Early Benchmarks Of Linux 4.10 Show Some Improvements & Regressions For Core i7-6800K