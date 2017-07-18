GNOME's Mutter Flips On Its New Monitor Config Manager By Default

GNOME's Mutter has flipped on its new "Monitor Configuration Manager" by default as it seeks to improve the multi-monitor and multi-GPU experience.
With a commit that just landed in Mutter Git, the monitor-config-manager is flipped on by default in an effort to get more widespread testing.
This new monitor configuration system is enabled by default now for testing while eventually their previous monitor configuration manager will be removed, which Rui Matos says is needed in order to allow for better HiDPI and multi-GPU support.
For more details on this monitor-config-manager, see the previous article entitled GNOME's Mutter Rolls Out New Monitor Configuration System.
So assuming no nasty and show-stopping issues are uncovered, this new monitor configuration code should remain on by default for this September's GNOME 3.26 release.
