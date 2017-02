Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 6 February 2017 at 12:09 AM EST. Add A Comment

Debian 9.0 "Stretch" is now frozen for its anticipated release later this year.Under Debian's freeze policy, packages still allowed to land are those with targeted fixes, fixes for important bugs, and translation updates and documentation fixes.

Confirmation of the Debian Stretch Freeze was posted today to debian-devel-announce