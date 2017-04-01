Debian developers are preparing for the final phase of the development freeze on Debian 9.0 "Stretch" and it's looking like the official release might not be too far out.
Debian developer Niels Thykier has provided a status update on Stretch. Some recent work includes receiving a Secure Boot signature from Microsoft, finishing the OpenSSL transition, the transition from MySQL to MariaDB is complete, GCC 5 has been removed, many RC bugs have been fixed, stretch-backports now exists, and more.
But there still are some ARM build issues to figure out, the Secure Boot support isn't completed yet, and there are around 40 RC bugs still open.
More details on the state of Debian 9.0 can be found via debian-devel-announce.
