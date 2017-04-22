Debian Developers Make Progress With RISC-V Port

Debian developers continue making progress with a -- currently unofficial -- port of their Linux operating system to RISC-V.
There is a in-progress Debian GNU/Linux port to RISC-V along with a repository with packages built for RISC-V. RISC-V for the uninitiated is a promising, open-source ISA for CPUs. So far there isn't any widely-available RISC-V hardware, but there are embedded systems in the works while software emulators are available.
Those wishing to learn about the current state of Debian for RISC-V can read this blog post by Debian developer Manuel A. Fernandez Montecelo.
Another Linux distribution making good progress with RISC-V support is Fedora's efforts.
