Chris Lamb Elected As New Debian Project Leader

The 2017 Debian election results were posted today. Chris Lamb managed to secure more votes than current DPL Mehdi Dogguy and these two were the only ones competing in this year's elections. The DPL term is one year.
Chris Lamb has been a Debian Developer since 2008 and works as a freelance software developer. He is among the Debian developers working on Reproducible Builds and was also a grant recipient of the Linux Foundation as part of the Core Infrastructure Initiative for his work in this area.
His platform for the vision of Debian calls for more meetings, improved onboarding, creating their own outreach initiative like Outreachy, and remove any blockers to working efficiently in Debian. He explained his goals of the new outreach initiative, "I will create our own outreach initiative. The Outreachy project has been incredibly successful both in involving new developers under-represented in free software but also as a marketing coup for the GNOME project. Whilst a Debian-specific enterprise could not be as comprehensive, it would give us more flexibility in the manner of contributions as well as underline Debian's dedication to "universality" in all its forms with the public at large."
