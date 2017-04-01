Chris Lamb Elected As New Debian Project Leader
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 16 April 2017 at 09:51 AM EDT. Add A Comment
DEBIAN --
Chris Lamb has unseated Mehdi Dogguy as the next Debian Project Leader.

The 2017 Debian election results were posted today. Chris Lamb managed to secure more votes than current DPL Mehdi Dogguy and these two were the only ones competing in this year's elections. The DPL term is one year.

Chris Lamb has been a Debian Developer since 2008 and works as a freelance software developer. He is among the Debian developers working on Reproducible Builds and was also a grant recipient of the Linux Foundation as part of the Core Infrastructure Initiative for his work in this area.

His platform for the vision of Debian calls for more meetings, improved onboarding, creating their own outreach initiative like Outreachy, and remove any blockers to working efficiently in Debian. He explained his goals of the new outreach initiative, "I will create our own outreach initiative. The Outreachy project has been incredibly successful both in involving new developers under-represented in free software but also as a marketing coup for the GNOME project. Whilst a Debian-specific enterprise could not be as comprehensive, it would give us more flexibility in the manner of contributions as well as underline Debian's dedication to "universality" in all its forms with the public at large."

Results on debian-vote.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Debian News
The State Of Debian 9.0 Stretch
Debian Installer Stretch RC3 Arrives
Linux Mint Debian Edition Updated (LMDE 2)
Debian Is Gearing Up For Stretch, Planning A Future Roadmap
Debian 9.0 Stretch Is Now Frozen
Debian Installer's 9.0 Stretch RC2 Released
Popular News
Mark Shuttleworth Makes More Comments On Ubuntu GNOME, Mir, Convergence
Qt 5.10 Release Planned For The End Of November, No Qt 5.8.1 Planned
PostgreSQL 10 Is Going To Be Very Feature Rich
Chrome 59 To Support Headless Mode
Should Ubuntu Have Gone With KDE Instead Of GNOME?
GNOME's Mutter Begins Landing Monitor/Display Rework