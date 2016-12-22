Debian Eyes Automatic Updates For New Installations
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 23 December 2016 at 10:55 AM EST. 12 Comments
DEBIAN --
Debian developers are currently weighing the prospects of enabling automatic updates on new Debian GNU/Linux installations by default.

Debian developer Antoine Beaupré has written a lengthy blog post about their recent considerations for enabling automated upgrades. Spawning from the recent Debian Cloud sprint is the idea of enabling automated upgrades in order to provide a "secure" by default experience. This experience can be enabled right now if installing the unattended-upgrades package on Debian-based systems.

It's not clear yet if this proposal will go through given concerns about upgrades restarting important services like MySQL without notice, how/when to do automated kernel upgrades, whether Debian should pursue live-patching of kernels, and more.

Near the end of his blog post, Antoine wrote, "It appears that Debian will enable unattended-upgrades on the images built for the cloud by default. For regular installs, the consensus that has emerged points at the Debian installer prompting users to ask if they want to disable the feature as well. One reason why this was not enabled before is that unattended-upgrades had serious bugs in the past that made it less attractive. For example, it would simply fail to follow security updates, a major bug that was fortunately promptly fixed by the maintainer. In any case, it is important to distribute security and major upgrades on Debian machines in a timely manner."
12 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Debian News
Raspberry Pi Foundation Spins Debian+PIXEL Desktop for i386 Systems
Systemd-Free Debian Fork Devuan Releases Its Second Beta
The Systemd-Free Debian Fork Celebrates Its Second Birthday
Debian 9.0 Stretch Installer Updated WIth Better ARM EFI Support, Merged-/usr
Debian 9 "Stretch" Hits Transition Freeze
Debian 9 "Stretch" Drops PowerPC As A Release Architecture
Popular News
Ubuntu To Begin Making Use Of Swapfiles In Place Of SWAP Partitions
Nintendo's Switch Game Console Is Vulkan & OpenGL Conformant
LibreOffice Announces "MUFFIN" User Interface
Libav Now Supports VA-API HEVC Accelerated Decoding
10-Way AMD GPU Comparison For Team Fortress 2 With RadeonSI Mesa 13.1-dev
ALSA 1.1.3 Released For Linux Sound