Raspberry Pi Foundation Spins Debian+PIXEL Desktop for i386 Systems
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 21 December 2016 at 08:30 AM EST. 12 Comments
DEBIAN --
A few months back the Raspberry Pi Foundation announced the PIXEL desktop environment that is used in future versions of the Raspbian Linux distribution for the Raspberry Pi ARM SBCs. Now though they've decided to spin Debian and PIXEL for x86 systems.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has spun Debian i386 with PIXEL for PC and Mac systems. This should run on on old x86 systems with at least 512MB of RAM. They are doing this x86 effort to try to make it easy for schools to run on their PCs so they have the same environment on x86 and ARM and for wider-spread testing of their desktop environment.

This Debian+PIXEL i386 system is now available for testing in prototype form. Those wanting to learn more about it can read this RaspberryPi.org blog post.
12 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Debian News
Systemd-Free Debian Fork Devuan Releases Its Second Beta
The Systemd-Free Debian Fork Celebrates Its Second Birthday
Debian 9.0 Stretch Installer Updated WIth Better ARM EFI Support, Merged-/usr
Debian 9 "Stretch" Hits Transition Freeze
Debian 9 "Stretch" Drops PowerPC As A Release Architecture
APT 1.3 Released For Debian Linux Distributions
Popular News
Ubuntu To Begin Making Use Of Swapfiles In Place Of SWAP Partitions
Nintendo's Switch Game Console Is Vulkan & OpenGL Conformant
Libav Now Supports VA-API HEVC Accelerated Decoding
Getting Lucky With An AMD GCN Graphics Card For Just $15 USD
GCC 6.3 Release Candidate Now Available
AMD Reveals More Zen CPU Details, Officially Known As Ryzen, No Linux Details Yet