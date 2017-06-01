Debian Might Abandon Their Live Images

Debian developers are evaluating whether to continue producing "Debian Live" images or not. Should they go away, there would no longer be a Live DVD/CD/USB environment to try out the operating system short of going through the Debian Installer process.
Due to the quality of Debian Live images lacking, upstream developers are weighing whether to remove them from future releases. This would just leave the Debian Installer images available.
The latest Debian Developer news pointed out this issue, which was started by longtime Debian developer Steve McIntyre.
McIntyre is asking Do live Debian images have a future?
There are many issues plaguing the Debian 9 live images from the KDE desktop being unstable to not correctly configuring the UTF-8 console to root/sudo not being setup correctly and other problems. Some of the issues were fixed by Debian 9.1, but other problems persist. If the Debian Live images are to continue, they need more help testing and developing for this environment.
