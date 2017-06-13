Debian Installer Stretch Hits Its Final RC

In prepping for the Debian 9.0 release in a few days, developers have uploaded Debian Installer Stretch RC5 that also serves as the installer's final release candidate.
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" should be out in just a few days while this is one last effort to test the installer ahead of time. so that Firefox fits on the Debian Xfce CD, support for the Stretch keys, the partition size for armhf SD card images has been bumped to 100MB, the GRUB installer now supports systems with more than 26 disks, and various other improvements.
More details on Debian Installer Stretch RC5 via the mailing list.
