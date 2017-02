The second release candidate to the Debian Installer for the upcoming Debian 9.0 "Stretch" release is now available.Debian Installer Stretch RC2 includes a major update to os-prober for finding other operating systems installed on the system. This updated os-prober should fix some "serious bugs" that led to file-system corruption and other problems. The os-prober is used by Debian so that other operating systems can be listed from the bootloader.This new Debian Installer release for Stretch switches over from Linux 4.8 to 4.9, has a machine database entry for the Pine64+ ARM board, and various other updates and fixes.More details on Debian Installer Stretch RC2 via the release announcement