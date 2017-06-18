Debian GNU/Hurd 2017 Released, Supports More Than 3GiB Of Memory

Not only is Debian 9.0 released as the main GNU/Linux OS, but also Debian GNU/Hurd is now out with a major release as their pairing of the GNU user-land with Hurd in place of the Linux kernel.
Debian GNU/Hurd 2017 is a combination of Debian Sid with the GNU Hurd 0.9 and GNU Mach 1.8 components. This update brings the newest Hurd/Mach capabilities, improves its fakeroot tool, supports running subhurds as unprivileged users, and the supported memory size was extended beyond 3 GiB.
More details on Debian GNU/Hurd 2017 via its mailing list announcement.
Sadly, Debian GNU/kFreeBSD remains rather dead so don't look for an updated release of this GNU + FreeBSD kernel OS updated this weekend.
