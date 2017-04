Debian Issues Statement Over Arrested Russian Developer

Debian developer Dmitry Bogatov was arrested by Russian authorities for running a Tor exit node and accused of supporting terrorism.Dmitry Bogatov is a math teacher and Debian maintainer who was arrested last week. As a precaution, Debian has revoked his keys. Details on the allegations against him can be found via meduza.io , "Mathematics teacher accused of inciting mass riots now also accused of supporting terrorism and once again detained."Debian's brief statement on the matter can be found at Debian.org . The Tor Project has also issued a statement concerning Bogatov's arrest.