Debian Issues Statement Over Arrested Russian Developer
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 17 April 2017 at 07:11 AM EDT. 14 Comments
DEBIAN --
Debian developer Dmitry Bogatov was arrested by Russian authorities for running a Tor exit node and accused of supporting terrorism.

Dmitry Bogatov is a math teacher and Debian maintainer who was arrested last week. As a precaution, Debian has revoked his keys. Details on the allegations against him can be found via meduza.io, "Mathematics teacher accused of inciting mass riots now also accused of supporting terrorism and once again detained."

Debian's brief statement on the matter can be found at Debian.org. The Tor Project has also issued a statement concerning Bogatov's arrest.
14 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Debian News
Chris Lamb Elected As New Debian Project Leader
The State Of Debian 9.0 Stretch
Debian Installer Stretch RC3 Arrives
Linux Mint Debian Edition Updated (LMDE 2)
Debian Is Gearing Up For Stretch, Planning A Future Roadmap
Debian 9.0 Stretch Is Now Frozen
Popular News
Qt 5.10 Release Planned For The End Of November, No Qt 5.8.1 Planned
Ubuntu GNOME Will No Longer Be A Separate Flavor
PostgreSQL 10 Is Going To Be Very Feature Rich
Chrome 59 To Support Headless Mode
Should Ubuntu Have Gone With KDE Instead Of GNOME?
Wine 2.6 Delivers Direct3D Multi-Threaded Command Stream