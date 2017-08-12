Debian's DebConf17 Wrapping Up Today, Watch The Videos Online
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 12 August 2017 at 06:41 AM EDT. Add A Comment
DEBIAN --
If you have extra time this weekend, you may be interested in watching videos from DebConf17, the annual Debian Developers' conference.

DebConf17 was hosted in Montreal, Canada and sponsored by Google, HPE, Valve, Collabora, and other organizations. Talks this year ranged from Debian in the cloud to Debian's Outreachy involvement to the current work on the Debian Installer and many other Debian topics.

Those interested in watching the DebConf17 videos can find them uploaded here. So far most of them have been processed and uploaded while more will come in the next day or two. The videos are in VP8 WebM format.


DebConf12


There are also the slide uploads but as of writing only a handful of them have been uploaded.

Those wishing to find out other general DebConf17 information can visit the conference site.

DebConf18 meanwhile has been announced for Hsinchu City, Taiwan at the National Chiao Tung University.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Debian News
Debian Might Abandon Their Live Images
Debian 9.1 Released Along With Debian 8.9
Debian GNU/Hurd 2017 Released, Supports More Than 3GiB Of Memory
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" Hits The Web
Debian Installer Stretch Hits Its Final RC
Debian Installer Stretch RC4 Released
Popular News
AMD Confirms Linux Performance Marginality Problem Affecting Some, Doesn't Affect Epyc / TR
Ryzen-Test & Stress-Run Make It Easy To Cause Segmentation Faults On Zen CPUs
Facebook Looking To Add Zstd Support To The Linux Kernel, Btrfs
Firefox 55 Is Ready To Shine With Performance Improvements
Oracle Reportedly Laying Off More Solaris & ZFS Staff
Debian Might Abandon Their Live Images