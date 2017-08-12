Debian's DebConf17 Wrapping Up Today, Watch The Videos Online

If you have extra time this weekend, you may be interested in watching videos from DebConf17, the annual Debian Developers' conference.
DebConf17 was hosted in Montreal, Canada and sponsored by Google, HPE, Valve, Collabora, and other organizations. Talks this year ranged from Debian in the cloud to Debian's Outreachy involvement to the current work on the Debian Installer and many other Debian topics.
Those interested in watching the DebConf17 videos can find them uploaded here. So far most of them have been processed and uploaded while more will come in the next day or two. The videos are in VP8 WebM format.
There are also the slide uploads but as of writing only a handful of them have been uploaded.
Those wishing to find out other general DebConf17 information can visit the conference site.
DebConf18 meanwhile has been announced for Hsinchu City, Taiwan at the National Chiao Tung University.
