Yesterday marked GNOME turning 20 while today Debian developers and users have its 24th birthday of the project to celebrate.It was this day in 1993 that the late Ian Murdock founded the Debian Project. It's on 16 August each year that the birthday is celebrated, also known as Debian Day or Debian Appreciation Day by its creators and fans.

Debian fans have the successful Debian 9.0 "Stretch" to be celebratory over this year and early development has begun on Debian 10.0 "Buster".