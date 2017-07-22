Debian GNU/Linux 9.1 and 8.9 were both released today.
Debian 9.1 is the first point release to Debian 9 "Stretch". This release has some security fixes along with other important bug fixes. AMong the changes are updates to Apt, bug fixes to dgit, wasteful CPU usage by 3dchess, grub-installer has been fixed for systems with a large number of disks, various Python dependency fixes, Broadwell-GT3E and Kabylake support in thermald, and various other updates.
More details on Debian 9.1 via the release announcement.
Debian 8.9 shares many of the same fixes/updates as Debian 9.1 albeit for the Debian Jessie base. Those details here.
