Debian 9 "Stretch" is now officially available.The much-anticipated release of Debian 9 managed to go out on schedule this weekend. Debian 9 now uses MariaDB as the default MySQL variant, Firefox and Thunderbird have returned to the OS, improvements in reproducible builds, much improved UEFI support, and a wealth of package updates.Many more details on the Debian 9 changes can be found via the Debian.org announcement . I'll have more Debian 9 benchmarks shortly.