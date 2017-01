Intel Iris Pro OpenGL Benchmarks On Debian 9 Testing

Yesterday I published Skylake Iris Pro Graphics benchmarks on Ubuntu, Fedora, openSUSE, Antergos, and Clear Linux using a Skull Canyon NUC. That was fun but then I decided to ring in the new year by running even more benchmarks, so if you're curious how the Debian 9 "testing" performance fits among these other distributions, here are those results.Debian Testing is currently making use of the Linux 4.8 kernel, GNOME Shell 3.22.2 as the default desktop environment, xf86-video-modesetting as the DDX over xf86-video-intel, X.Org Server 1.19.0, and Mesa 13.0.1.

I compared the current Debian Testing performance ahead of Debian 9.0 Stretch on this NUC6i7KYK with a Core i7 6770HQ processor integrating Iris Pro Graphics 580 , 32GB of DDR4 memory, and a 500GB Samsung 950 PRO NVMe SSD.For the most part Debian 9 performs right in line with the other Mesa 13-using Linux distributions.No big surprises with Debian not using any aggressive optimized defaults, etc.You can explore more of this New Year's Eve Linux benchmarking data via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file