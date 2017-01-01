Intel Iris Pro OpenGL Benchmarks On Debian 9 Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 1 January 2017 at 08:33 AM EST. 1 Comment
Yesterday I published Skylake Iris Pro Graphics benchmarks on Ubuntu, Fedora, openSUSE, Antergos, and Clear Linux using a Skull Canyon NUC. That was fun but then I decided to ring in the new year by running even more benchmarks, so if you're curious how the Debian 9 "testing" performance fits among these other distributions, here are those results.

Debian Testing is currently making use of the Linux 4.8 kernel, GNOME Shell 3.22.2 as the default desktop environment, xf86-video-modesetting as the DDX over xf86-video-intel, X.Org Server 1.19.0, and Mesa 13.0.1.


I compared the current Debian Testing performance ahead of Debian 9.0 Stretch on this NUC6i7KYK with a Core i7 6770HQ processor integrating Iris Pro Graphics 580, 32GB of DDR4 memory, and a 500GB Samsung 950 PRO NVMe SSD.

For the most part Debian 9 performs right in line with the other Mesa 13-using Linux distributions.


No big surprises with Debian not using any aggressive optimized defaults, etc.


You can explore more of this New Year's Eve Linux benchmarking data via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file.
