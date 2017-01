The soft freeze is now upon us for Debian 9.0 "Stretch" while the full freeze will happen in February.The soft-freeze means that no new source packages will enter Stretch. The full freeze will then happen on 5 February, after which point all changes will require approval to land.These latest updates on Debian 9 Stretch via this mailing list post . Debian Stretch appears to be getting into shape for release later this year.