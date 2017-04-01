With Debian 9.0 not being far away from releasing, the Debian CD Images Team has issued an update over their fundamental changes happening for this "Stretch" cycle.
Highlights include:
- THere won't be the massive CD set of the Debian archive for Debian 9.
- The only CD-sized installer images still being made and published is the net installer image and a single CD image configured to install with the Xfce desktop.
- Debian live images now include UEFI support -- but as covered yesterday, the UEFI Secure Boot support might not happen for 9.0.
- There are now cloud images with OpenStack on ARM64 support.
- There will be unofficial Debian images that include non-free firmware for those needing it for their systems.
More details via this development post by Steve McIntyre.
