CD/DVD Image Changes For The Upcoming Debian 9.0 Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 28 April 2017 at 12:18 AM EDT. 2 Comments
With Debian 9.0 not being far away from releasing, the Debian CD Images Team has issued an update over their fundamental changes happening for this "Stretch" cycle.

Highlights include:

- THere won't be the massive CD set of the Debian archive for Debian 9.

- The only CD-sized installer images still being made and published is the net installer image and a single CD image configured to install with the Xfce desktop.

- Debian live images now include UEFI support -- but as covered yesterday, the UEFI Secure Boot support might not happen for 9.0.

- There are now cloud images with OpenStack on ARM64 support.

- There will be unofficial Debian images that include non-free firmware for those needing it for their systems.

More details via this development post by Steve McIntyre.
