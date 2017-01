For those riding Debian 8 "Jessie" until the stable debut of Debian 9 "Stretch", Debian 8.7 is available this weekend.Debian 8.7 is primarily made up of security updates and other smaller bug fixes. Glibc, the Linux kernel, nvidia-graphics-drivers, Firefox ESR, MySQL, and GStreamer are among the many package updates for Debian 8.7.Those interested in more details on the package changes and security fixes found in Debian 8.7 can learn about it via today's announcement at Debian.org