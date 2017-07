Debian's Archive Is Up To 94% For Reproducible Builds

Mattia Rizzolo has written a status update concerning Debian's Reproducible Builds project for ensuring the package archive can be rebuilt bit-for-bit in a verified and reproducible path from source code to binary.When it comes to carrying out reproducible builds for Debian 9 "Stretch" on x86_64, they are up to a 94% pass-rate on their packages. With Debian 10 "Buster", they obviously look to raise that pass-rate even further thanks to better tooling and other improvements.If you are curious to learn more about the state of Reproducible Builds, see this morning's status update . Those unfamiliar with the project itself can learn more at Reprodubile-Builds.org