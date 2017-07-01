Debian's Archive Is Up To 94% For Reproducible Builds

Mattia Rizzolo has written a status update concerning Debian's Reproducible Builds project for ensuring the package archive can be rebuilt bit-for-bit in a verified and reproducible path from source code to binary.
When it comes to carrying out reproducible builds for Debian 9 "Stretch" on x86_64, they are up to a 94% pass-rate on their packages. With Debian 10 "Buster", they obviously look to raise that pass-rate even further thanks to better tooling and other improvements.
If you are curious to learn more about the state of Reproducible Builds, see this morning's status update. Those unfamiliar with the project itself can learn more at Reprodubile-Builds.org.
