Debian's Archive Is Up To 94% For Reproducible Builds
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 23 July 2017 at 08:04 AM EDT. Add A Comment
DESKTOP --
Mattia Rizzolo has written a status update concerning Debian's Reproducible Builds project for ensuring the package archive can be rebuilt bit-for-bit in a verified and reproducible path from source code to binary.

When it comes to carrying out reproducible builds for Debian 9 "Stretch" on x86_64, they are up to a 94% pass-rate on their packages. With Debian 10 "Buster", they obviously look to raise that pass-rate even further thanks to better tooling and other improvements.

If you are curious to learn more about the state of Reproducible Builds, see this morning's status update. Those unfamiliar with the project itself can learn more at Reprodubile-Builds.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Desktop News
Xfce's Exo 0.11.4 Completes GTK3 Port
MATE Developers Are Considering Mir-Over-Wayland
Xfce Settings 4.13.1 Released
WPS Office 2016 for Linux Released
Xfdesktop 4.13.1 Released, Another Step Towards Xfce 4.14
Xfce Picks Up Hybrid Sleep Support
Popular News
I Had A Tough Time Deciding What GPU To Use On My Main Fedora Linux Workstation
It Looks Like Intel Could Begin Pushing Graphics Tech More Seriously
The KDE Components Not Yet Ported To KDE Frameworks 5
Ubuntu 17.10: Continued Work On VA-API, Switching To GDM
The Regressed State Of KDE Plasma On Wayland, But Things Should Get Better
GNOME's Mutter Flips On Its New Monitor Config Manager By Default