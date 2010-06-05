Dawn of War III Will See Vulkan Support On Linux

Feral Interactive has announced next month's Dawn of War III Linux port will see both OpenGL and Vulkan renderers.
Feral announced this month that Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III will come to Linux on 8 June. Today they've announced their API intentions.
Their macOS port will be making use of Apple's Metal API while under Linux they will be using OpenGL by default but will have a Vulkan option.
They made the brief announcement just now on the Feral site. They have yet to release the Linux system requirements but presumably will be doing so in the days ahead. Dawn of War III was released for Windows in April with DirectX 11 support and they recommend a Radeon 7970 / GeForce 770.
