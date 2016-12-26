Darktable 2.2 NVIDIA OpenCL Benchmarks
With this weekend's release of the Darktable 2.2 RAW digital photography workflow software being out and it having OpenCL improvements among other advancements, I've been carrying out some fresh benchmarks for this popular open-source, cross-platform program.

For your viewing pleasure today are the NVIDIA GeForce results for the Darktable 2.2 OpenCL implementation. AMDGPU-PRO results with various Radeon cards compared to this data will be published in another day or two. Tested today was the GTX 650, GTX 680, GTX 750, GTX 760, GTX 780 Ti, GTX 950, GTX 960, GTX 970, GTX 980, GTX 980 Ti, GTX 1050, GTX 1050 Ti, GTX 1060, GTX 1070, and GTX 1080.

All tests were done from our most common Ubuntu 16.04 benchmarking setup. All tests automated via the Phoronix Test Suite.

The NVIDIA Pascal cards by far do the best with the GTX 1060/1070/1080 for those doing extensive photography work with Darktable.


More details via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file. AMDGPU-PRO results up next plus other NVIDIA CUDA/OpenCL EOY-2016 Linux tests.
