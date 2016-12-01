DarkTable 2.2 RAW Digital Photography Program Released, Better OpenCL Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 24 December 2016 at 01:05 PM EST.
This Christmas Eve if you have any RAW digital photographs you are looking to manage, the DarkTable 2.2.0 release is now available with many improvements since its 2.0 release.

DarkTable 2.2 has more than two thousand commits since DarkTable 2.0 and more than 360 issues have been closed. DarkTable 2.2 features an expanded OpenCL implementation, a new automatic perspective correction module, a liquify tool, a new image module to use a color look-up table to change colors in an image, a highland reconstruction module, a new darktable-chart utility, and many other interesting changes.


Those wanting to learn more about DarkTable 2.2 can read all about the release at darktable.org.
