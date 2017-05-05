Earlier this week David Airlie sent in the big DRM pull request of new feature material for the Linux 4.12 kernel. That main pull request added in 457,052 lines of new code to the kernel while now a secondary pull request has been submitted that adds just 11 new lines.
This secondary pull request is just added the FreeDesktop.org Code of Conduct documentation to the DRM area of the kernel.
Last month this "FreeDesktop.org Code of Conduct" came about as applying to all FreeDesktop.org-hosted projects for this loosely-organized group. The covenant states in part that those contributing should use welcoming and inclusive language, be respectful to others, showing empathy towards others, avoid insulting comments, and avoid inappropriate conduct. For the most part, it's basic common sense.
Code of Conduct
---------------
As a freedesktop.org project, dri-devel, and the DRM community, follows the Contributor Covenant, found at: https://www.freedesktop.org/wiki/CodeOfConduct
Please conduct yourself in a respectful and civilised manner when interacting with community members on mailing lists, IRC, or bug trackers. The community represents the project as a whole, and abusive or bullying behaviour is not tolerated by the project.
No word if Linus Torvalds plans to honor this Code of Conduct when communicating with DRM developers, but I'd wager not. It's not too uncommon for Linus to go into lengthy rants over code quality, reject DRM pulls, consider it untested crap, and much more over the years -- while using rather colorful language -- considering the size of the DRM subsystem, the never-ending feature work, and the number of developers involved.
As of writing, Torvalds has yet to honor this pull request, which can be found here.
