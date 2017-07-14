DRI3 v1.1 Revised For Modifiers And Multi-Plane Support
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 14 July 2017 at 06:17 AM EDT. 1 Comment
X.ORG --
Louis-Francis Ratté-Boulianne of Collabora has sent out his second version of patches for DRI3 v1.1, the first significant update to the Direct Rendering Infrastructure 3.

DRI3 v1.1 introduces support for explicit format modifiers and pixmaps to be backed by multi-planar buffers. The X.Org Server patches also include modesetting DDX driver updates for using the atomic mode-setting API for page-flipping and using atomic to configure output/CRTCs.

Besides the 13 X.Org Server patches, he also has a set of 23 patches for DRI3 v1.1 on the Mesa side and implementing support within the Intel ANV Vulkan driver. In turn he has preliminary ANV patches for implementing new Vulkan VK_EXT_get_image_properties, VK_MESAX_external_memory_dma_buf, and VK_MESAX_external_image_dma_buf extensions.

In total this is around four thousand lines of new code between Mesa and the X.Org Server. But when DRI3 v1.1 will land still isn't clear since on the Mesa side the v17.2 branching is next week and won't make it for that but more importantly is when the X.Org Server code will be merged and when the next xorg-server release tag will happen, which has yet to be determined/communicated. More than likely the next X.Org Server release won't happen until at least around the end of the year, meaning this DRI3 v1.1 work won't be hitting most Linux desktops until 2018.

The "v2" patches can be found on mesa-dev and xorg-devel.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related X.Org News
X.Org 2017 Summer Projects Continue Making Progress
The First Significant Update To DRI3 Proposed
X.Org XDC2017 Call for Papers On Linux Graphics & More
GLAMOR Updates Land In The X.Org Server, OpenGL ES Fallback
X.Org Is Looking For An XDC2018 Host
Better Driver Matching For X.Org Server 1.20
Popular News
Glibc Enables A Per-Thread Cache For Malloc - Big Performance Win
Trying Out A $37 DREVO SSD On Linux
NVIDIA OpenGL vs. Vulkan CPU Core Scaling For Linux Gaming
Btrfs RAID 5/6 Support Is "Mostly OK" With Linux 4.12
Fedora 26 To Be Released Next Week
Some Extra Game Tests Showing AMDGPU+RadeonSI Improvements Since Ubuntu 17.04