Louis-Francis Ratté-Boulianne of Collabora has sent out his second version of patches for DRI3 v1.1, the first significant update to the Direct Rendering Infrastructure 3.
DRI3 v1.1 introduces support for explicit format modifiers and pixmaps to be backed by multi-planar buffers. The X.Org Server patches also include modesetting DDX driver updates for using the atomic mode-setting API for page-flipping and using atomic to configure output/CRTCs.
Besides the 13 X.Org Server patches, he also has a set of 23 patches for DRI3 v1.1 on the Mesa side and implementing support within the Intel ANV Vulkan driver. In turn he has preliminary ANV patches for implementing new Vulkan VK_EXT_get_image_properties, VK_MESAX_external_memory_dma_buf, and VK_MESAX_external_image_dma_buf extensions.
In total this is around four thousand lines of new code between Mesa and the X.Org Server. But when DRI3 v1.1 will land still isn't clear since on the Mesa side the v17.2 branching is next week and won't make it for that but more importantly is when the X.Org Server code will be merged and when the next xorg-server release tag will happen, which has yet to be determined/communicated. More than likely the next X.Org Server release won't happen until at least around the end of the year, meaning this DRI3 v1.1 work won't be hitting most Linux desktops until 2018.
The "v2" patches can be found on mesa-dev and xorg-devel.
