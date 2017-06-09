The First Significant Update To DRI3 Proposed
9 June 2017
Collabora, under sponsorship from Intel, has been working on "DRI3 v1.1" as the first major update to the Direct Rendering Infrastructure 3.

DRI3 v1.1 adds support for explicit format modifiers and pixmaps to be backed by multi-planar buffers. The X.Org Server patches also include modesetting DDX driver updates for using the atomic mode-setting API for page-flipping and using atomic to configure output/CRTCs.

Beyond the X.Org patches, Collabora developers have also been working on the Mesa support and plumbing it into Intel's ANV Vulkan driver.
