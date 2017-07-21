Daniel Stone of Collabora has published a new set of 14 patches implementing DRI3 v1.1's modifiers support inside Mesa with support for EGL X11 and Vulkan X11/Wayland.
This work by Collabora has been the first significant update to DRI3 proposed. The X.Org Server bits have yet to be merged but good progress is being made. The DRI3 v1.1 work is primarily about modifiers and multi-plane support, which is primary being fitted for SoC use-cases.
With Daniel's patches, the modifiers support for Vulkan in Mesa has been completely re-implemented and working on both X11 and Wayland. More details on these patches via Mesa-dev.
